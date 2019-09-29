NAMI annual walk, raising awareness and erasing the stigma

Saturday on Belle Isle, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was out in force as walkers warmed up before lacing up their shoes for the organization's yearly walk to raise awareness and erase the stigma of mental illness.

"We want people to know that mental illness is a medical diagnosis just like any other. You should seek treatment like any other, so you can live fulfilled life," said NAMI Executive Director Kevin Fischer.

Organizers say 1 in 4 people are impacted by mental illness and NAMI wants you to know there are resources available.

Many of those resources range from substance abuse awareness to suicide prevention, and they all were available at the walk.

"Very often if you get help early, these conditions do not have to be incurable they are treatable. People do live productive, healthy lives with mental disorders," said Dr. Michele Reid.

Paris Simpson is the President of NAMI Detroit and for her, mental illness is personal.

"I'm a person living in recovery from behavioral health disorder. In 2017 I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder," Simpson said.

Advertisement

Simpson knows first-hand how resources provided by NAMI can make a difference

"That education is what really helps us move into recovery," Simpson said.

The yearly walk raises funds to help NAMI provide assistance to those who need help

"You don't have to suffer in silence alone. There are 300,000 people in state of Michigan who receive mental health services," Fischer said.