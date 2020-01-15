Nancy Pelosi announces 7 impeachment managers for Senate trial of Trump

article

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment managers for the trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Pelosi announced representatives Adam Schiff of California, Jerry Nadler of New York, Val Demmings of Florida, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jason Crow of Colorado, Sylvia Garcia of Texas and Zoe Lofgren of California.

Schiff is the House Intelligence Committee chairman, while Nadler is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Speaker said she is “very proud and honored” that the seven “distinguished” members have accepted the responsibility to protect and defend the constitution.

The impeachment managers each spoke after the House Speaker during the press conference, underscoring the importance of witnesses and documents.

"He has been impeached forever. Nothing can erase that," Pelosi said referring to Congress holding the president accountable.

“In America, no one is above the law,” Jeffries said.

Advertisement

Democrats are also preparing for a Wednesday vote to send the Trump impeachment articles to the Senate.

Under Pelosi, the House voted Dec. 18 to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his conduct toward Ukraine.

Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The others are President Bill Clinton and, in 1868, Andrew Johnson. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could impeach him.

Pelosi delayed the transmission of the articles to the Senate, holding out for more specific terms of the trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.