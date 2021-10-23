Nancy Pelosi in Michigan: Build Back Better bill 90% written

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke in Plymouth on the Build Back Better plan at the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center on Oct. 23.

Pelosi said the bill is "90% written" and that a deal could be made by her members as soon as Monday.

The bill is expected to fund programs aimed at improving health care, child care, clean energy and more.

Negotiations continue as leaders discuss how to downsize the package. At one point it was $3.5T and now it's reaching closer to $2T. How the trillions in spending are going to be payed for is still an open question.