National Cinema Day: Emagine offering $4 movie tickets, concession discounts Sunday

Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounts on movies and snacks at Emagine Theatres.

All movie tickets for showings on Sunday, Aug. 27 are $4.

Additionally, small drinks, popcorn, magic packs, cotton candy, and hot dogs, will be $4, while 16-ounce domestic beers and 8-ounce pours of house wine will be $5.

Beyond the discounts, all Emagine Rewards Loyalty members will get double points for purchases made Sunday.

The Cinema Day specials are available at all theatres in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Get movie tickets now.