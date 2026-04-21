National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 25th at all Michigan State Police posts

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The Brief MIchigan State Police posts everywhere are collecting prescription pill dropoffs Saturday. The initiative is part of the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. All collected pills will be destroyed.



If you have old, expired or unwanted medication in your cabinets, this Saturday brings a chance to safely dispose of it.

Big picture view:

All 31 Michigan State Police posts across the state are collecting drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

All collected pills will be destroyed; to find a post near you - click this LINK.

Nearly 650 pounds of pills were collected during the last Drug Take Back Day in October 2025.



What will be accepted:

Expired and unused prescription pills.

What won't be accepted:

Liquids, inhalers, patches and syringes.

"By taking a few minutes to clear out expired or unused pills, you are proactively helping to prevent prescription drug misuse and abuse as well as protect the environment," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. "Drug Take Back Day allows for an accessible, anonymous, secure and easy way to partner with police to help keep Michigan communities safe."

If you can't make it:

You can anonymously surrender prescription drugs at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

FILE - Metformin diabetes pills are pictured in this file photo. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)