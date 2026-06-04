Michigan man charged with drunk driving months after Thanksgiving Day crash that killed his child

article

The Brief A Lapeer man is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, after a crash on Thanksgiving that killed his daughter. Austin Thorpe was driving on Van Dyke in Bruce Township when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, police said. Thorpe's son was also injured in the crash.



Shortly after a deadly crash in Macomb County on Thanksgiving Day last year, police said they believed the at-fault driver may have been drunk. That theory was confirmed months later when driving while intoxicated charges were brought against him.

Austin Thorpe, 31, of Lapeer, has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, two counts of third-degree child abuse, moving violation causing death, two counts of moving violation causing serious impairment, and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle. He is charged as a second-offense habitual offender.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, a man was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala south on Van Dyke in Bruce Township on Nov. 27, 2025, when he crossed the center line near Ebeling Road around 5:20 p.m. and hit a 2013 Chevy Impala head-on. Police said the woman driving the 2013 Impala was following behind her boyfriend, who was able to swerve and avoid being hit.

Thorpe had his 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter in the car with him, but neither were properly restrained, police said, and only one car seat was in the vehicle.

The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while her father and brother were critically injured. The 18-year-old woman driving the other Impala also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Related article

What they're saying:

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said the crash was preventable.

"This was a completely preventable tragedy. The allegations are that the defendant was impaired, failed to properly secure two young children, and then caused a crash that left one child dead, another seriously injured, and an innocent driver badly hurt. When drivers ignore basic responsibilities, the consequences can be catastrophic," he said.

What's next:

Thorpe was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court on June 16 for a probable cause conference.