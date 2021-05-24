Natural Balance recalls cat food for possible salmonella contamination

article

Natural Balance Pet Foods recalled cat food last week that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products include 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food.

5-pound bag

UPC code: 2363300233

Lot code: 1008080 06:42N811202:20

Best by date: 10-Mar-2022

10-pound bag

UPC code: 2363300235

Lot code: 1008080 06:42N811202:20

Best by date: 10-Mar-2022

According to the FDA, the salmonella was discovered from a routine state surveillance sample taken by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. No illnesses have been reported, but if you have the food, you should stop giving it to your pet and return it.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation.

If your cat has eaten the food and shows signs of salmonella infection, contact their vet.

People who have had contact with the food or a cat who has eaten it could also experience symptoms of salmonella, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

If you have had contact with the food or a pet who ate it, contact your doctor if you show salmonella infection symptoms.

If you have questions, you can contact Natural Balance here.