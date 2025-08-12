NB I-75 weekend closures coming in Detroit

article

A stretch of northbound I-75 in Detroit will be closed both this weekend and next weekend while multiple roadwork projects are completed.

Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, northbound I-75 will be closed from Schaefer Road to Clark Road and again the following weekend, from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25.

I-75 detour

Traffic from Monroe County can use northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94 to reach I-75 in Detroit.

Local traffic may use Fort Street as an alternative, as well.

The backstory:

This project originally began in late April with short-term weeknight closures related to pier patching work on the 230 piers supporting the I-75 Rouge River bridge, the I-75 bridge over Fort Street, and two ramp bridges.

Work planned for the upcoming weekend closures includes adding a protective surface to four bridges and an epoxy overlay to the I-75 Rouge River Bridge.