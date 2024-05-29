NB M-53 closed at 18 Mile Road for bridge demo starting May 31

Northbound M-53 (the Van Dyke Freeway) will be closed from 18 Mile Road to M-59 (Hall Road) for bridge deck demolition of the Clinton River Road bridge over M-53.

This closure will include minimal night work. Northbound M-53 is expected to open by 1 p.m. Monday, June 3.

Northbound M-53 traffic will be detoured via westbound 18 Mile Road to northbound Mound Road, then eastbound Dorby Drive/M-59 (Hall Road) to northbound M-53.

Southbound M-53 will also remain closed and detoured from M-59 (Hall Road) to 18 Mile Road until late-June. On Tuesday, May 28, Clinton River Road closed between 19 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road for approximately three months.

The work is part of a $16 million project on M-53 (Van Dyke Freeway) between 18 Mile Road and M-59 (Hall Road) to resurface the roadway, perform concrete and guardrail repairs, repair 10 bridges, and resurfacing the 23 Mile ramps to M-53.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly supports about 227 jobs.

