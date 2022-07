All northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway are closed from I-94 to Outer Drive for a fatal crash.

UPDATE: 7-year-old dead, young child thrown from vehicle in crash on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m.

It is not known how long the freeway will be closed.

