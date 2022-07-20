7-year-old dead, young child thrown from vehicle in crash on Southfield Freeway

A 7-year-old child was killed and another child was seriously hurt after their mother hit a vehicle and the median wall Wednesday night on the Southfield Freeway.

Police said the 30-year-old Detroit woman was speeding in the right lane headed north near Outer Drive in Allen Park when she hit a vehicle in front of her just before 9 p.m. She then crossed the middle and left lanes before crashing into the barrier wall.

The 7-year-old, who was sitting behind the mother, was not wearing a seatbelt and died. The other child was in a car seat with only the lap belt on. That child was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Police are trying to identify the children because their mother is extremely distraught and may be impaired.

The driver in the vehicle the woman hit was not injured.