NBA suspends season due to coronavirus concerns

The NBA has suspended the season after Wednesday night's games until further notice due to the coronavirus.

All-Star Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from Shams Charania from The Athletic. A second person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the league expects the shutdown to last a minimum of two weeks, but cautioned that timeframe is very fluid.

The league said in a statement that it will use the hiatus to determine "the next steps" in regarding the pandemic.

"It is unprecedented," said Pistons Coach Dwane Casey. "I think it is a prudent thing to do and what went on in Utah, I don't know all the information but that just shows you how fragile everything is right now.

"I know that they are all concerned and rightfully so. Everybody in our league should be concerned. But I think everybody in our country, more than just basketball, is concerned. We all have families, I am concerned with my family, my kids. We all have to take care of ourselves and look out for our fellow man."

The full statement from the league says:

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspended game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further noticce. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.



The coronavirus domino effect has been felt across the world of sports, first impacting NCAA basketball games. The Ivy League started the chain of events by suspending its league-ending tournament. This was followed by announcements Wednesday of the NCAA tournament and continuing Big Ten tournament to be played without fans.

