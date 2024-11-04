Need a ride to the polls? There are dozens of transportation options around Michigan

If you're not one of the nearly-three million people who have cast a vote in the 2024 election, early voting is done and any absentee ballots that have not been submitted should be done in person.

For anyone else still planning to vote, election day still awaits on Tuesday.

But getting to the polls isn't always the easiest, which means mapping out a means for getting to one's polling location is wise to do before Nov. 5. Luckily, there are several transportation options available.

Many of them are in Southeast Michigan, where SMART will be offering free rides all day. The bus system operates around the tri-county area, offering rides throughout Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties.

You can learn more about their services here.

There are also specialized services for voters who may struggle with mobility. That includes free rides to the polls offered by WOW, or Warriors on Wheels. The nonprofit will offer trips on election ay from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those with disabilities.

One must reserve a seat first by calling 313-552-2916. Learn more here.

The Creative Mobility Group is also offering $1 rides as part of their "Roll to the Polls" initiative. Vehicles are available in Madison Heights, Wayne, Flint, and Grand Rapids. They offer wheelchair accessible van rentals. People only need to fill out an online form which they can find here to reserve it.

The Detroit BUs Company will also be utilizing its own buses to voters in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. The free rides can be requested by using their website here.

Ride-sharing companies like Lyft are also offering discounted rides to the polls as long as riders use the code VOTE24. It will give them a 50% discount on all rides.

For a list of all other transportation options in specific cities, voters can check out the MichiganVoting.org site here.