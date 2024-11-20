Neighbors near Orion Township explosion displaced, unknown when they can return home

18 units destroyed by the condo explosion in Orion Township left multiple families displaced and neighbors are seeking new shelter for the night on Wednesday.

It has been a challenging 24 hours at Keatington New Town Condos in Orion Township, many neighbors are telling FOX 2. One says she thought her family was okay. But now they've got to leave for the time being.

"It’s scary. It’s scary because something could’ve happened. She was looking out the window when she saw it happen. So I’m glad they’re okay," said Emmelina Carthans.

Carthans was overcome with emotion, and was grateful her sister and niece were spared from Tuesday's explosion. Their home was across the street.

"She did her best to come out and there were some girls that were on the other side of the apartment that they had to help get out," she said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured and18 units were destroyed, leaving families displaced.

"There were another 12 units that are being questioned for their stability, and we will have investigators and inspectors and everything else out there." said Chief Ryan Allen from the Orion Township Fire Department.

Authorities haven't stated which units those were, but on Wednesday, Carthans learned when she got off of work to check on her family that they were displaced too.

"When I came, there’s a sign on the door saying that it’s condemned, but she had major surgery," she said. "She hasn’t been out. And my niece is special needs. Nobody came and knocked and said ‘hey you can’t be here. It’s not safe.'"

She said the note was put on the garage door and not the front door, which she says would have been helpful. For Wednesday night, her sister and niece will stay with them. She is hoping to get answers soon on when they can return home.

FOX 2 reached out to the township about the condemned units and the timeline for which residents can return. FOX 2 is waiting to hear back. As for the two victims, they're expected to be okay. The fire department says they are "seeing improvements in their health."

The investigation is ongoing, expected to take 3–4 weeks before it's completed.

