Neighbors That Care wants community groups to help support first responders

A special delivery for some pretty special people.

"It's called Neighbors That Care and it grew of a project we have here in Pleasant Ridge where we are providing food baskets to first responders," said Paul Eisenstein.

Eisenstein is one of the founders of the group. He is an auto analyst you've seen many times on FOX 2- now turning his attention to everyone out there fighting COVID-19.

"These people are working six and seven days a week, often double shifts," he said. "They barely have time to sleep never mind to actually go out and shop, cook food and the like - we want to help and show them that we care and we can take care of them too."

"Any little bit where you don't have to go out really helps," said Alexandra Budnik.

Budnik is a nurse on the frontlines. On this day she was getting a food basket. But Eisenstein says - there are so many other ways you can help, too, in every community.

"The idea is to now reach out to communities across the United States and help community groups," he said. "I don't care if it's a city hall, a book club, a garden club, the Boy Scouts - whatever. People can reach out and help their first responders."

Neighborsthatcare.com provides guidance and resources that people around the country can use to help first responders in their neighborhoods.

"It doesn't take an awful lot to show first responders you care," Eisenstein said. "In some cases we hope that people - if they can't raise money might do things simply like, mowing lawns or doing yard work for first responders."

Another idea, check with local restaurants and see if they're doing anything special for frontline workers - check with local car dealerships - some are giving free oil changes to first responders.

"Whoever you are - whatever group you belong to - there is something you can do to assist first responders who are there to save your life," Eisenstein said.

For more information go to neighborsthatcare.com