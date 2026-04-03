Metro Detroit family loses two young children in Alpena car crash, community shows support

The Brief A car crash killed two children in Alpena. Their family dog also died and the mother, Alexa, suffered incapacitating injuries all over her body. Community support is pouring out into a GoFundMe.



A car crash forever changed a Metro Detroit family’s life after their baby girl and her toddler brother were killed. A GoFundMe has opened up for them.

Six-month-old Hera and nearly two-year-old Theodore were killed when their mother hit a patch of black ice up north in March, crashing into an oncoming car. Alexa and Cameron Bradley are the parents of the children.

"I remember right as I hit the black ice and started spinning and looking at the car and remember going, ‘Oh no,’ until I heard my dog dying," said Alexa.

Their family dog died in the crash. Alexa suffered incapacitating injuries all over her body.

"I kind of had a feeling before they pulled me out of the car when I didn’t hear them making any noise except Miss Athena here," said Alexa.

Three-year-old Athena was also hurt in the crash. She was hospitalized but is now getting back to some kind of normal.

"She doesn’t realize she and my older daughter are the reason I’m able to keep going, my wife too," said Cameron.

Dad Cameron and their eldest child were not with them when this happened last month in Alpena, about 200 miles from their home in Waterford. Little Theodore suffered catastrophic brain injuries and was on life support, leaving the family no choice but to end his suffering.

"My son was just so helpful and loving and such a mama’s boy," said Alexa.

Later this month, they’ll have a combined funeral.

It will take Alexa at least a year to heal from her injuries. There has been an outpouring of support for the family. If you would like to help, you can tap here for their GoFundMe.