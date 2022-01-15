Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in US, Canada

article

Netflix customers in the United States and Canada will see higher monthly bills going forward.

The entertainment giant confirmed it has raised its streaming subscription prices. Depending on the plan, subscribers can expect to see a $1 or $2 increase.

The cost of Netflix's basic plan, which only allows one user to stream content at a time, rose by $1 to $9.99 per month.

The standard plan, which boasts the most subscribers, increased by $1.50 to $15.50 in the U.S. The Canadian version went up by the same amount and now costs $16.50.

The premium plan, which enables four streams at the same time, rose by $2 in both countries. U.S. subscribers will pay $19.99 per month and Canadians will pay $20.99.

Netflix occasionally raises prices, but the hikes haven’t displaced them from the top of the increasingly crowded streaming world. With 213.5 million subscribers, 74 million in the U.S. and Canada, Netflix remains the platform of choice for the majority of streamers.

Even so, competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max and others have seen their popularity grow in recent years.

This story was reported from Atlanta.