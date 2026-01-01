Two people shot in Garden City bar parking lot, suspect turns self in

The Brief A shooting took place outside Rockstarz 2.0 bar on Ford Road early this morning. Garden City police said that two victims were shot and in critical condition. The suspect turned themself into police this afternoon.



Two victims were shot outside the location of Rockstarz Bar on Ford Road early this morning.

The shooting suspect contacted Garden City police and at 2 p.m. turned themself into authorities.

At 4:15 a.m. police were dispatched to the bar where two victims were found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

Garden City police blocked off the area around the bar in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Ford from Wildwood to Venoy was blocked off earlier on Thursday as an active crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with information is asked to call (734) 793-1700.

