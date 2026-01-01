Waterford man rescued after falling through ice on Pleasant Lake
FOX 2 - A snow mobile driver is fortunate to see 2026 after a New Year's Eve accident on Pleasant Lake in Waterford Township.
The backstory:
A 71-year-old man was saved by Waterford Regional Fire Department team who brought him to shore and the Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue squad.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the man's wife called to report that he had gone through the ice. A couple neighbors attempted to find him, but to no avail.
He was transferred to St. Joseph Hospital after suffering only minor injuries.
"This incident serves as a critical reminder that ice conditions can change rapidly and may be unsafe, even during periods of cold weather," said The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in a release. "(We) urge residents to use extreme caution around frozen lakes and waterways and to avoid traveling on ice unless conditions are known to be safe."
The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.