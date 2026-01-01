Waterford man rescued after falling through ice on Pleasant Lake

The Brief A Waterford man was rescued after falling through the ice on New Year's Eve. The man was riding a snow mobile on Pleasant Lake when the incident happened. He was hospitalized with only minor injuries.



A snow mobile driver is fortunate to see 2026 after a New Year's Eve accident on Pleasant Lake in Waterford Township.

The backstory:

A 71-year-old man was saved by Waterford Regional Fire Department team who brought him to shore and the Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue squad.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the man's wife called to report that he had gone through the ice. A couple neighbors attempted to find him, but to no avail.

He was transferred to St. Joseph Hospital after suffering only minor injuries.

"This incident serves as a critical reminder that ice conditions can change rapidly and may be unsafe, even during periods of cold weather," said The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in a release. "(We) urge residents to use extreme caution around frozen lakes and waterways and to avoid traveling on ice unless conditions are known to be safe."