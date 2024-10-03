The Brief An unsealed filing of the 2020 election probe of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the result included new allegations in Michigan A Trump campaign official told others to "make them riot" at the TCF Center during vote counting in Detroit Then-Speaker Lee Chatfield told the RNC Chairwoman a report alleging fraud in Michigan was "nuts"



New details about Donald Trump's attempt to disrupt the 2020 election in Michigan were revealed in a court filing Wednesday after the special counsel's revised election obstruction case was released by a judge.

Some of the details include communications between Trump officials who were present in Detroit while poll workers were counting ballots at the TCF Center.

Describing the post-election period a day after voting day in 2020, prosecutor Jack Smith said a campaign employee attempted to sow confusion during counting when the vote count looked unfavorable for Trump.

When the official was told a batch of uncounted ballots favoring Biden was at the center, they responded "find a reason it isn't." He later told his colleague to "Make them riot."

Images from the day show Republican supporters crowding around the glass at the TCF Center - now named Huntington Place - making unfounded claims about election fraud taking place inside.

Joe Biden beat Trump in Michigan by a margin of 153,000 votes in 2020 on his way to being elected president. However, the result wasn't clear until after a record-number of absentee ballots were tabulated in the state.

Trump's team told him it would be a close race and election night would likely begin with showing him with a lead that might be misleading due to the large number of mail-in ballots prompted by the pandemic.

MORE: 16 Michigan residents charged in alleged fake electors scheme during 2020 election

His campaign manager told him his early-vote lead would likely diminish as more absentee ballots were counted. If such a scenario occurred, they suggested Trump simply declare victory beforehand and before any winner was projected.

Counting took the longest in Detroit, where poll workers tabulated ballots more than a day after election day. During that window of time, Trump claimed fraud had occurred without proof.

The exchange at the TCF center wasn't the only time Michigan is mentioned in the 165-page filing, which was amended following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared presidents can act with immunity while working in a presidential capacity.

Another detail includes a conversation between Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Lee Chatfield, who was the speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives at the time.

Amid dubious reports of fraud in Antrim County, McDaniel asked Chatfield if it was accurate. He told her the claims were inaccurate, telling her the report was "f****** nuts."