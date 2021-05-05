New app tells you when there's a train blocking the road in Plymouth

If you've ever driven in Plymouth, you more than likely know the frustration of getting stuck by a train that seems endless or isn't moving.

A new app, Plymouth Trains, is designed to make avoiding these trains easier.

It provides notifications when a train is blocking the road and how long the wait is expected to be. You can set the app to alert you about trains all the time or set it to only show notifications at certain times of the day.

You can also set the app to know your location so you receive alerts when you are a block away from a crossing with a train.

The app is still in development, so it currently only has an iPhone version and only provides updates on Farmer Street. Additional crossings and an Android version of the app are expected later.