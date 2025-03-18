New area code coming to Detroit as 313 numbers run low - How making calls will change

The Brief A new area code, 679, is coming for new phone customers in the 313 footprint. This change will require callers to dial 10-digits as seven-digit dialing in the area is phased out.



New phone customers in Detroit and surrounding communities that use the 313 area code could see a different area code, as 313 numbers run low.

The 679 area code will cover the same cities that use 313.

Timeline:

This new area code means there is change coming for callers used to only dialing seven numbers. Moving forward, callers will need to use the area code to make a call.

A six-month "permissive dialing" period will begin on April 7 to give customers time to get used to the new dialing requirement. During this time, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even though you dial 10 digits.

Starting Oct. 7, all calls made within the 313 footprint will require an area code.

New customers could start receiving 679 numbers as soon as Nov. 7, though these numbers will only be issued once all 313 numbers run out. According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, 313 numbers are not projected to be exhausted until late 2027 - though it could happen sooner.

People who already have a 313 area code will not see their numbers change, as this only applies to new customers.

What you can do:

All people within the 313 footprint are encouraged to start preparing for the 10-digit dialing requirement.

This includes providing your area code when giving someone your number, ensuring all automatic dialing equipment includes an area code, and emergency alert devices like alarm systems have 10-digit numbers programed.