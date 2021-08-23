If the University of Michigan or Michigan State University is unable to play in one of their upcoming games this fall season due to COVID-19, they'll be forced to forfeit.

That's the official policy handed down by the Big Ten Conference Monday, which determined the match would not be rescheduled in the event of a forfeiture.

Officials had hoped the 2021-22 college sports season, including football, would have a more complete schedule, following the patchwork of wins, losses, and cancellations last year due to the pandemic.

While official vaccine policy from both U-M and MSU mandates the doses for anyone returning to campus, not every university in the Big Ten has. Additionally, mutated strains of COVID-19 are showing increasing chances of breaking through vaccine protections and infecting some who already had received the shot.

A media statement that was delivered around 10 a.m. Monday also said if both teams are unable to participate in a scheduled game, it will be considered "no contest."

During the 2020-21 season, teams only played conference matches and would sometimes spend weeks without taking to the field.

Here are the scenarios if a COVID-19 infection forces a team to cancel its match:

If one team can't compete due to COVID-19, the game will be considered a forfeit by the team unable to participate. It will not be rescheduled.

If two teams competing are unable to do so, the match will be considered a "no contest."

If the outcome of a match will affect the composition of the conference standings, but one of those teams is unable to play and has to forfeit, they will "be assessed a ‘loss,’ each of its opponents a ‘win,' and Conference standings shall be adjusted accordingly."

