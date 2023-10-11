New bill lets retired Michigan teachers return to classrooms without losing pensions

In an effort to combat a teacher shortage, Michigan is allowing retired educators to return to the classroom without losing their pensions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the change into law Tuesday.

Public school teachers who choose to return to schools will still receive their retirement and health care benefits.

"The signing of this legislation into law is fantastic news for all of Michigan’s public school retirees, families, and ultimately our students," said state Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth), who sponsored House Bill 4752. "Now, those with the most experience can re-enter our schools in a variety of capacities to help address staffing shortages. This is a big win for everyone."

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice praised the change.

"This new law provides needed relief for local school districts that have temporary vacancies and for recent school retirees who still want to help out their districts on a limited basis," Rice said. "If we have experienced educators who still want to help in roles like teachers, substitute teachers, or athletic and academic coaches, there shouldn’t be financial obstacles in their way."

The teacher shortage plaguing the state has led to lawmakers getting creative about how they can get more educators into schools.

Earlier this year, Rep. Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights) introduced a bill that would allow people to substitute teach if they are 21 and have a high school diploma. Right now, some college is required to be a sub. That bill hasn't moved past the House.

