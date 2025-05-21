New Boys and Girls Club to open at Michigan Central

The Brief A new hub is set to launch at Michigan Central for hundreds of young people. The Boys and Girls Clubs work to help young people, primarily those who face obstacles, reach their full potential.



A new hub is set to launch at Michigan Central, exploring an exciting opportunity for hundreds as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan expand.

What they're saying:

The Boys and Girls Clubs work to help young people, primarily those who face obstacles, reach their full potential.

"Super excited to announce our next Boys and Girls Club, it's gonna be the Michigan Central Boys and Girls Club," said President & CEO Shawn Wilson. "A big piece of that is workforce. We’ve been training kids in our neighborhood around artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, mobility, and tech."

Expanding to Michigan Central means even more opportunities.

"This gives our youth an opportunity to go to the next level. If they’re looking to become entrepreneurs, now they’re really plugged into a bigger ecosystem that allows them to learn what that means as they’re creating their own inventions," said Wilson.

Local perspective:

Michigan Central is excited to roll out the red carpet.

"It’s really a two-way street. It’s creating an ecosystem where we get value from seeing things through the kids' eyes—the future, what they’re interested in—and how do we ensure that they have a pathway to being interns for some of the startups here," said Michigan Central Chief Operating Officer Carolina Pluszczynski.

It's creating a pathway to the future.

"How do we keep advancing it? How do we make sure that our community around us is ready for it and really can take on those technologies?" she said.