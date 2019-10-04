New case of mosquito-borne EEE animal case confirmed in Michigan

A new case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a horse has been confirmed in St. Joseph County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a release.

In an effort to fight the deadly disease, more than 328,000 acres have been treated with insecticide, and a fourth night of aerial spraying is underway on the state's west side.

The latest horse diagnosed with EEE first presented with symptoms on Sept. 23, prior to aerial spraying. Areas completed include Area 2-1 in Barry County, Area 3-1 in Berrien County, Area 4-1 in Calhoun County, Areas 5-1 and 5-2 in Cass County.

Areas 12-1, 12-2 and 12-3 in St. Joseph County and 13-1 in Van Buren County. Area 1-2 in Allegan County and Area 13-3 in Van Buren County are partially completed and are on tonight’s schedule. Due to difficulty in processing data related to areas 4-3 and 4-4 in Calhoun County, aerial treatment has been postponed

The areas slated for treatment tonight are identified in the Aerial Treatment Zones Map and include:

• Areas 1-1 and 1-2 in Allegan County.

• Area 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County.

• Areas 8-1 and 8-2 in Kent County. (weather alternative)

• Areas 10-1, 10-2 and 10-3 in Montcalm County. (weather alternative)

• Area 11-1 in Newaygo County. (weather alternative)

Weather alternatives are areas that may be treated if there is inclement weather in one part of the state, but not in that area. Please refer to the County-level Aerial Treatment Maps for more details of the identified zones’ locations.

These schedules are weather dependent and may change. All other treatment zones will not be treated this evening. Aerial treatment will continue, depending on weather, until all areas of risk are treated or there is a hard frost sufficient to kill these mosquitos.

As of Oct. 4, EEE has been confirmed in nine people, with four fatalities. Cases are in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. In addition, cases have occurred in 34 animals from 15 counties: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren. The mosquitos that spread EEE are still active and were caught in traps set Oct. 1 in southwest Michigan.