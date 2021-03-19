New CT scan recommendations for ex-smokers

Some new lung cancer screening guidelines are expected to save lives and make it easier for Americans with a history of smoking to become eligible for low-dose CT scans. At least one Detroit-area man says that saved his life.

Richard Raskey smoked for decades. He was going in for a knee replacement surgery when his doctor recommended a low-dose CT scan because of his history of smoking.

"I smoked for 40+ years and I knew the whole time how wrong it was but I still did it and this is where it ended up," Raskey said.

A small tumor was on one of his lungs and Dr. Michel Bousamra said that early recognition was key.

Richard Raskey had a tumor on his lung that was detected with a scan.

"We were able to remove it in a minimally invasive fashion the tumor had not spread to the lymph nodes he has a very good prognosis," Dr. Bousamra said.

The doctor says the recommendations for smokers and previous smokers have changed. The United States Preventative Services Task Force now says adults 50 and older who have smoked a pack a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years should get a low dose CT scan.

"It will save lives it will be a significant increase in probability that we catch cancer early," said Dr. Bousamra.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctor says this warning can't be missed.

"We have stayed away from the doctor for several months almost a year because of COVID. Now that we have the vaccine, now that more people are immunized, now that we know the safety of wearing a mask - it’s definitely the patient’s best interest to go to the doctor," said Dr. Bousamra.

Raskey says he quit smoking following his diagnosis and is back to enjoying life with his wife, Laura. He says he's grateful for the low-dose CT scan and for his doctors who gave him a second chance.

"I would not be here speaking with you had I not followed up and done some really really routine things and saw my physician," he said.

