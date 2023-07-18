New dates announced for 2023 Holidays at Meadowbrook winter event

article

Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Michigan has announced new 2023 dates for its Holidays at Meadow Brook event.

From Nov. 24th through Dec, 30th, visitors can experience the wonder of the holiday season with two events: the beloved annual Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights.

During the day, visitors can take a self-guided indoor tour of the three main floors of historic Meadow Brook Hall, filled with beautiful holiday decorations. With over 50 trees, you'll be transported into a winter wonderland.

The holiday Walk will run on most dates from that Friday through to the day before Christmas Eve, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At night, visitors can explore the National Historic Landmark at its most festive. Winter Wonder Lights is a self-guided outdoor event featuring unique light displays across the grounds. It will be a special evening of lights, music, and magic where you can enjoy fun concessions such as glow-in-the-dark cotton candy and fresh popcorn!

There will be seasonal and specialty drinks, selfie stations, bonfires and more! Winter Wonder Lights will run from Friday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. most nights.

Find more Things To Do in and around Metro Detroit here

Meadow Brook will host a series of enchanting holiday events, including: Starlight Stroll, OU Nights, and Holiday Tea. Santa Saturdays will feature special visits with the head elf himself!

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at meadowbrookholidays.com.