New Dearborn Heights mayor, other city officials sworn-in

Seven people in total were sworn-in during the ceremony. Terms officially began on Jan. 1, but the public ceremony was held Jan. 17.



Newly-elected Mayor Mo Baydoun, who also finished the term of his predecessor last year, was publicly sworn-in Jan. 17 along with the rest of the city's elected leaders.

Crestwood High School hosted the event, which saw several dignitaries from the national, state and county level, along with family, friends and other local community and business leaders.

"This is a great day for the City of Dearborn Heights," Baydoun said. "It marks the beginning of a new era in our City, where our government, business leaders, residents and visitors will see great strides in our City. We look forward to coming together in a shared sense of unity, improved city services, a new level of respect for our great first responders, excellent city services, newfound respect and responsiveness for our residents and business owners, and a fully transparent government operation."

20th District Court Judge Mark Plawecki presided over the swearing-in of re-elected City Clerk and Treasurer Lynne Senia and Lisa Hicks-Clayton, along with new Councilwoman Margaret King and re-elected Council Members Hassan Ahmad, Nancy Bryer and Tom Wencel. Third Judicial Court of Michigan – Family Division Judge Yvonna C. Abraham presided over the swearing-in of Baydoun.

Addresses were presented during the event by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Abraham.

The Detroit Children’s Choir provided a choral presentation, including the national anthem and other arrangements.

The event confirms the official beginning of a new term of public service and community leadership for the 7 officials who were chosen by voters in the November 2025 election.