New Detroit home owner finds furnace and water heater stolen

Right after Keyana Hunter signed the paperwork to purchase her new home she went to the house, and says she discovered a nightmare.

"I am a new homeowner," she said. "This is my house. It was supposed to be something special and it didn’t really work out that way.

"We had to call a locksmith to open the lock (and) when that happened, we walked in everything looks normal. Then I hit the basement and I see my water heater and furnace are gone. The devastation was so real."

So Keyana called her insurance company.

"They said because I had closed on the house that day, and I wasn’t living in the home there was nothing I could do," Keyana said.

What about the person who sold the home?

"I reached out to the title company of the seller," she said. "They also said there's nothing that they could do, because I own the home, I closed on it, the ink is dry basically."

FOX 2 reached out to the seller’s agent, but we are still waiting for a callback.

The FOX 2 Problem Solvers also reached out to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs also known as LARA

And the following statement was provided which reads in part:

"LARA would only have authority over such a matter if there was a real estate licensee accused of wrongdoing.

"The would-be home buyer, in this case, may wish to reach out to the state Attorney General’s office for further guidance and/or seek their own legal advice."

Keyana says despite what took place inside this house, she will not give up on her dream.

"It was my dream home," she said. "We can’t move in now. I don’t know exactly who did it, but whoever did it they really put me in a bind and that’s the only thing I can focus on, I just have to do something now."

This mom admits it was challenging to even find the money for a down payment, s she started a GoFundMe account in hopes of getting support to get a new furnace hoping to keep her.

"It could be a resource it doesn’t hang to be cash," she said. "I just need some type of help."

"I know God has something planned for me and I know there’s greatness in this house," she said. "This is not going to stop me."

If you would like to help, GO HERE for the GoFundMe account.



