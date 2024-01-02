The new year is ushering in some new parking rules for parts of the city of Detroit, which is rolling out new residential zones that require a permit to use.

The new parking rules will take effect in several midtown areas around Brush Park near Little Caesars Arena with enforcement at Cass Park and Selden beginning on Jan. 2. The southern Brush Park zone will see permits enforced on Jan. 16 while the Central Brush Park zone will be regulated in February.

Residents requested permitted parking in some neighborhoods as finding a spot becomes increasingly difficult.

Each neighborhood application for permitted parking was developed with the help of the city's parking department and approved by the city council.

According to a release from the city, the zones with restricted parking will still be open to the public during specific times. Parking times will likely be restricted to those who have a permit around 5 p.m., though each zone may operate differently based on each neighborhoods' needs.

If a meter is next to the parking spot, then motorists will need to pay using the ParkDetroit app.

"We know change isn’t easy, but enforcing these new zones will improve the quality of life for these residents who have asked for them," said Keith Hutchings, director of the Municipal Parking Department.

Related article

Sunday parking enforcement

It's not just parking zones that are coming to the city this year. Detroit is also expected to enforce some parking standards on Sundays.

Next week, the parking department will enforce safety-related violations across the city, with tickets handed out to those who are illegally parked. That could be parking in front of fire hydrants, no parking zones, and no standing zones.

Free parking in metered spots on Sunday and holidays will continue.

How to get a permit

If you would like to secure a residential parking permit, you'll need a few things - including a residence that falls within the specific zone you want a permit for. They're not available to non-residents.

They can be obtained by registering at ParkDetroit.us and clicking the "residential Parking" tab.

There are four kinds of permits:

Residential Permit (All non-senior and income exemption residents)

Senior Residential Permit (Any resident 65yrs or older) fee is automatically provided

Income Exemption Permit (Any address provided income exemption status by the Detroit Board of Review Department)

Property Owner Parking Permit (Property owners are entitled to one account)

Visitors and caregivers can also receive permits. There is also a rental permit available too.

Learn more here.