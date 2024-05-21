New Detroit Zoo water tower design unveiled

After more than a year of waiting and jokes that an ad for a lawyer was probably going to adorn the tower, the Detroit Zoo unveiled its new water tower design.

The zoo revealed the new design with a replica of the tower Tuesday. Work is still continuing on the actual tower, and it is expected to be done in a few weeks.

"We know the water tower is an iconic landmark in our community, and many people have a special connection to it," said Dr. Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society. "We’ve heard so many stories of the joy people get, adults and children alike, when they see the water tower, whether they’re out and about in the community or heading to the Zoo for a visit. This new design will continue to spark that joy for years to come."

In addition to the new tower design, the zoo also shared a refreshed logo and website for both the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center.

With all these changes comes a new tagline: "Where life connects..."

The zoo says this new tagline expresses how the zoo and nature center both bring people together.