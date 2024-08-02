Expand / Collapse search

New Ferndale bookstore celebrating grand opening this weekend

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  August 2, 2024 1:17pm EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A new independent bookstore plans to open its doors in Ferndale with a grand opening celebration this weekend.

You may have spotted Love & Other Books selling books outside the unopened store during Ferndale Pride in June, but the brick-and-mortar shop officially opens Saturday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The day will be full of giveaways, including free bookmarks when you make a purchase and drawings for gift cards and gift sets if you spend a certain amount.

Related

The Modern Vegan opens in downtown Royal Oak
article

The Modern Vegan opens in downtown Royal Oak

Royal Oak's newest restaurant, The Modern Vegan, is now open. The eatery serves a 100% plant-based menu all day long.

Love & Other Books is owned by Erin and Mike Cambron, a couple that love books and decided to open a shop close to home after living in Ferndale for more than a decade. 

After the grand opening, Love & Other Books has several events planned, including story times and a day dedicated to romance books.

Find the bookstore at 251 E. 9 Mile Rd.

Watch FOX 2 News Live