New Ferndale bookstore celebrating grand opening this weekend

A new independent bookstore plans to open its doors in Ferndale with a grand opening celebration this weekend.

You may have spotted Love & Other Books selling books outside the unopened store during Ferndale Pride in June, but the brick-and-mortar shop officially opens Saturday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The day will be full of giveaways, including free bookmarks when you make a purchase and drawings for gift cards and gift sets if you spend a certain amount.

Love & Other Books is owned by Erin and Mike Cambron, a couple that love books and decided to open a shop close to home after living in Ferndale for more than a decade.

After the grand opening, Love & Other Books has several events planned, including story times and a day dedicated to romance books.

Find the bookstore at 251 E. 9 Mile Rd.