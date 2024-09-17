New Michigan bill would restrict phone use by students at school

Years ago if parents needed to get in touch with their children during the school day, they called the school office - not anymore.



Parents are in the midst of school shootings almost on a regular basis, and the cell phone is one way to make sure kids are safe.

Oakland County Republican Rep. Mark Tisdale understands parental concerns, but he explains the students are actually safer without that immediate contact in the middle of an active shooter on the prowl.

"Parental response certainly is one of the concerns, maybe even the first concern of school administrator and principals," he said. "In an actual emergency you want your child altogether focused at the head of the classroom. You dont want hundreds of parents showing up in their cars while first responders are trying to get to the location and do their jobs."

As for students who seemed to be glued to their devices, 27 schools districts across the state have imposed restrictions and this new legislation has three levels.

(1) K-5: no phones in school

(2) Grades 6-8: use before/after

(3) Grades 9-12: banned in classroom

Teachers believe restrictions will reduce cyberbullying and other mental health concerns, while students will get better grades and discipline problems will be reduced.

"The school administrators tell you the greatest surprise is in the schools, they are loud again," he said. "The referrals to counselors, and mental health caretakers have all dropped."

School boards that get parental pushback can blame the legislature for the mandate. If that's the price to pay to protect children from their cell phones - Tisdale says, pay it.

"I know in the long run, parents, teachers and administrators will appreciate this," he said.

If he can get the votes to do it perhaps sometime next year.