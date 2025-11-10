New Michigan license plate honoring women veterans now available

article

The Brief A new license plate for women veterans is now available in Michigan. It is one of nearly three dozen military plates that drivers who served can select.



The Michigan Department of State announced Monday that the plate is available to be ordered.

"These special license plates give these brave service women the opportunity to share their stories and build community through their shared experience as women veterans. Together, let’s continue to celebrate our veterans and fight for those who fought for us," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last year after signing a bill that established the new license plate.

This plate is one of nearly three dozen Michigan license plates that honor veterans.

Woman veteran plate requirements

The plate is available to women who served in the military and were called to active duty during a declared war, as well as women who served in the armed forces and either retired or received an honorable discharge. This includes members of the National Guard and Reserves.

