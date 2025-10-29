New Oakland County Park coming along Clinton River

article

The Brief Oakland County is developing a new county park along the Clinto River. Clinton River Oaks Park will cover 235 acres, including a portion of Bloomer Park. This new park will link Rochester and Rochester Hills.



Clinton River Oaks Park will cover 235 acres along 2.5 miles of Clinton River shoreline.

This will include a northern portion of Bloomer Park, which will be managed by the county as part of a new agreement. This agreement, which will be in place through 2043, includes a $4 million contribution from the county park division to the city to acknowledge prior investments and assume full operations of Bloomer Park next April.

The county parks and recreation division said that this acquisition supports a $1.4 million river restoration project funded by the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission, which will remove invasive-species risks at Yates Dam and improve water quality and habitat along the river.

The new county park will also occupy 128 additional acres of undeveloped riverfront adjacent to Bloomer Park.

"This project shows what’s possible when local and county governments work together toward a shared vision," said Oakland County Commissioner Brendan Johnson, who represents the Rochester Hills area. "Clinton River Oaks will expand access to nature, protect the river for future generations, and deliver a lasting return on public investment. It’s exactly the kind of forward-looking collaboration our residents expect and deserve."

(Photo: Oakland County Parks and Recreation)

This $8 million investment that the county says is part of a broader $12 million regional partnership to restore the Clinton River corridor, enhance connectivity, and strengthen environmental resilience.

"It’s hard to overstate just how remarkable this place is," said Chris Ward, Director of Oakland County Parks and Recreation. "Clinton River Oaks is a landscape of incredible abundance — miles of trails that link into a statewide network, scenic overlooks of the Clinton River, and thriving wildlife habitats that feel untouched by time. It’s also deeply rooted in local history, nestled beside Yates Cider Mill, a favorite destination for countless families every year. We’re thrilled to be able to protect and share such a special place with the people of Oakland County — a place that will inspire new generations to explore, learn, and connect with nature."

Oakland County Parks and Recreation will also provide $700,000 toward a $3.7 million rebuild of a section of the Clinton River Trail that was washed away last year. The city of Rochester is leading this effort in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the Friends of the Clinton River Trail.

(Photo: Oakland County Parks and Recreation)

"We are deeply grateful for the support of Oakland County Parks for this vital effort to restore a key section of the Clinton River Trail," said Rochester Mayor Nancy Salvia. "This partnership not only repairs essential infrastructure but enhances access, safety, and enjoyment for residents and visitors throughout the region."