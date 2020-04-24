New order in Michigan requires everyone wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order Friday that extends the stay-home order in Michigan through May 15. The stay-home order was originally set to expire on April 30.

But the new order does ease restrictions on several low-risk businesses, like gardening and golf, and also allows travel between Michigan residences. The order also now requires everyone to wear some sort of face covering when out in public.

Wearing a face mask protects the people around you in the instance that you are infected but aren't showing any symptoms. This is also a safety measure in addition to keeping your six-foot distance from anyone while in public; it does not replace that precaution.

WHAT KIND OF FACE COVERING DO I NEED?

The order requires everyone wear a cloth covering over your nose and mouth. This can be a scarf, bandana or handkerchief.

Gov. Whitmer says your face covering should be cloth to reserve the medical-grade ones for healthcare workers.

You can see how to make your own face covering at home here, with no sewing required.

DO I NEED TO WEAR IT OUTSIDE?

If you're in an outdoor area, like going for a walk in your neighborhood, Gov. Whitmer says the order does not require you to wear a mask but suggests you consider it anyway.

Regardless, everyone still needs to observe the 6-foot social distancing rule while outdoors.

WILL I BE REFUSED SERVICE IF I DON'T HAVE ONE?

Gov. Whitmer said Friday it's acceptable for a business to refuse service if someone isn't wearing a face mask.

She said she's spoken with several grocery store workers already who said their store has already been doing this.

"That is a practice that protects both employees and the public and so I'm grateful some have them that upon themselves and I would encourage others to do so as well," Whitmer said.

WILL I GET A TICKET IF I DON'T HAVE ONE?

Gov. Whitmer says if you go out in public without a face covering, you won't be punished - but she wants everyone to know that face covering is crucial to protecting the public and critical employees.

Additionally, the order requires businesses provide masks to employees who work outside the home.

The CDC says a cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but it may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others. This would be especially important if someone is infected but does not have symptoms.

The CDC also recommends regularly washing your face covering, depending on the frequency of use.