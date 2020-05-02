New precautions that grocery stores, pharmacies and shoppers are required to take 

If you’re heading out grocery shopping soon, you’ll want to pay attention to the latest round of executive orders signed by Governor Whitmer on Saturday. They affect people who work on the frontline, at supermarkets.

“There is nothing that I want more than to flip the switch and return back to normal, but that’s not how this is going to work unfortunately,” Governor Whitmer said.

The Governor did not mince words at a press conference Friday, where she discussed getting Michigan workers back to work, but reminding everyone the Stay Home, Stay Safe order goes until May 15th, and the other orders through the end of the month.

“If we all do our part to stay safe, we can lower the chance of a second wave of this virus and continue to turn that dial and engage other sectors of our economy,” Governor Whitmer said.

There are three brand new precautions for grocery stores, pharmacies and shoppers.

First, customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering.

Next, there must be two hours per week of shopping time for the vulnerable population.

Finally, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.

All these orders are in place until May 29th.

