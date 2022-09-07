DEA: New rainbow-colored fentanyl pills aimed at kids are flooding market

article

Law enforcement is sounding the alarm over new rainbow fentanyl pills, which according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, are marketed for your kids.

They have popped up in 21 states now, including a big seizure in Michigan of purple and rainbow fentanyl pills.

"They're marketing strategy by traffickers to creating addiction in children and young adults," said Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene, DEA, Detroit Field Office. "They look like prescription drugs."

Greene says the ploy by Mexican drug cartels is to press fentanyl into pills to look like OxyContin, Xanax, and even Adderall.

