New state proposal would pay you for blood donations

The national blood shortage has our local lawmakers outside of the box, in fact, proposal that could put a couple extra bucks in your pocket.

If someone told you that you could earn a couple of extra bucks for donating blood amidst a blood shortage. What would you do?

"Every two seconds somebody in this country needs blood," said David Olejarz, American Red Cross.

There's always been a steady need for blood and for donors, But since the pandemic, the need for both has risen even higher.

"The winter weather - like this cold snap that we're in, the seasonal illness like flu and Covid that's still percolating in our communities, those can impact the blood supply," Olejarz said. "Because the Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation's blood supply, we depend on the generosity of donors to help save lives."

According to the regional director of the Red Cross here in Detroit, the need spans all blood types.

"Giving blood is a very safe process," he said. "In most states, anybody who's 17 and in good health and weighs at least 110 pounds, you are generally eligible to give blood. And by the way, there's no upper age limit on giving blood. Many of our senior donors are older adults."

Of course, if you're feeling sick, hold off, but otherwise the Red Cross encourages folks to make an appointment and they're not the only ones.

In fact, lawmakers in Lansing are also pushing bipartisan legislation to incentivize more people to roll up their sleeves.

The House Democratic page has an announcement that Rep. Rachel Hood (D), and her counterpart, Republican Rep. Phil Green co-sponsored a bill offering a tax credit of $25 each time you donate blood, maxing out at $100 per year.

FOX 2: "What are your thoughts about that?"

"The way I would answer that question is the following - giving blood is a selfless act and could help save lives," said Olejarz. "And we encourage people, and we encourage everyone to give and donate

It is still just a proposal - the hope for both co-sponsors and for blood donation centers like the Red Cross, is that it takes flight.

"We encourage people of all races and ethnicities to donate," Olejarz said. "Because it helps ensure that the right blood product is going to the right person, and your donation will make a difference."

We'll keep you updated as the story develops.



