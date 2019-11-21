New, three-story H&M opens along Woodward in Detroit

A popular clothing store has amped up the retail scene in downtown Detroit.

The grand opening of H&M's new location on Woodward was Thursday, Nov. 21.

A handful of people are lining up to be the first ones in the door when the shop opens at noon.

The first 500 shoppers will get an Access to Fashion Pass, which is valued between $10 and $500. Those in line after the first 500 shoppers will receive a $10 pass, and anyone who garment recycles will be entered to win a gift card between $50 and $500, on top of a 15% voucher.

The three-story, 25,000 square foot shop offers Detroiters a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing, with collections for ladies and men, with a separate "shop in shop" section for accessories. It also has the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

H&M says it's added approximately 20 jobs with the opening of this store.

Address: 1505 Woodward Avenue. The store can be reached by phone at (855) 466-7467. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday 10:00am - 9:00pm and Sunday 11:00 am - 7:00pm.