New tip places Detroit mother missing nine years, at Indiana Street house year ago

Tamala Wells was last seen at her home on Appleton Street on Detroit's west side, back in August, 2012. Her vehicle was found abandoned near her home but police did not find any evidence to charge anyone in her disappearance.

On Tuesday community activist Minister Malik Shabazz said he received a tip she had been spotted a year and a half ago at a house at 14870 Indiana Street at Eaton. He announced he would be contacting CrimeStoppers and law enforcement regarding the tip he got from someone who wanted to remain anonymous.

"They gave us some information about this house, before it was firebombed, and abandoned, and Tamala allegedly being here, maybe a year and a half ago," said Shabazz. "Maybe someone knows something."

The Indiana Street house Tamala Wells was supposedly seen at a year and a half ago.

FOX 2 contacted Detroit police and was told this is an open case and that the tip and any other viable tips they are made aware of, will be investigated.

Tamala’s mother, Donna Wells, relocated to Florida and she is grateful for efforts like this and she wants anyone with information about her daughter to say something.