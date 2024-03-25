New trend of getting unprompted medical body scans not recommended, say experts

While the world continues to come to grips with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s shocking cancer diagnosis, many are wondering if a full body MRI scan could help detect an issue before symptoms emerge.

"I lost a sister a few years back from multiple myeloma, so I see the benefit of getting these scans so you know," Carol Kenny said.

Many people including celebrities, are getting full body scans as preventative healthcare to detect conditions like cancer. But when done unprompted without a doctor's order, the procedure is not covered by insurance.

"But when you get to be my age, you might think about doing it to add a few more years to your life," said Kenny.

We sat down with the medical team at Basha Diagnostics for answers



FOX 2: "So basically thumbs down?"

"Thumbs down," said Dr. Yahya Basha of Basha Diagnostics."I’m afraid they take a fewer pictures per part instead of complete sets. So, (it's) kind of like a quick look at the body."

Doctors say these quick scans can led to more trouble than good.

"Currently with the American College of Radiology it is also not supported," said Dr. Feras Mossa-Basha, adding the results would give only non-specific answers.

Doctors at Corewell Health like Dr. Dana Zakalik, director of cancer genetics from Corewell Health, agree.

"They can bring up problems with false positives or ambiguous results that may put patients through unnecessary procedures that could have complications," she said.

Medical professionals also fear that people may put too much stock in the results.

"(After) getting a scan and thinking you’re fine (you could ignore) future symptoms because someone told you on paper that everything is okay," said Jackie Arnold, Basha Diagnostics.

Doctors say getting a full body scan as part of the new medical trend is not one to follow.



