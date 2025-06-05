New Trump travel ban for national security sparks uncertainty and questions

The Brief A new Trump travel ban due to terror concerns has been implemented. The proclamation takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. A mixed reaction has followed with some



The Trump administration is expanding its travel ban, now blocking entry from a dozen countries, with restrictions added to several more.

What we know:

The move is said to combat terrorism which was first announced last night and already, the new rules are facing pushback.

The new order bans travelers from 12 countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, citing national security concerns, and it lays out partial travel restrictions for seven additional countries.

Some are questioning the controversial travel restrictions.

Ruby Robinson is an attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

"Congress needs to step forward, there needs to be immigration reform," she said.

"We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm and nothing will stop us from keeping America safe," Trump said.

Robinson said that it is similar to the so-called "Muslim ban" from Trump’s first term.

"We are not shocked, nor are we necessarily surprised by the fact that it has arrived," Robinson said. "I think many of us was expecting it."

Some of the countries banned are already firing back by suspending visas for Americans. There are some exemptions for now, like those competing in the 2026 World Cup.

But for some immigrant families, it adds a new layer of worry, those like David Fishman say.

"People that are going to visit family will still go to some of these countries, but there is I guess somewhat of a fear that they may not get back in through," said Fishman, president of Cadillac Travel Group.

Local travel companies are warning clients about necessary travel documents and updated visas.

"We make sure that they can get there and get back and many times to be very honest. we tell them to go directly to the airlines," he said. "Because we don’t want to be have the responsibility of the situation which is saying do not go."

There is also an expected rush for those still needing government approval.

"I expect anybody who had an appointment today or tomorrow to ask for their visa to be issued as soon as possible and to be on that first flight before this goes into effect," Robinson said.

What we don't know:

The ban is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. The president has said that banned list could be revised if countries make material improvements, but also that new countries could be added if threats come up.