New Wayne County Criminal Justice Center unveiled in Detroit, capping long 10-year journey

The new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center at 5301 Russell Street in Detroit was officially unveiled Tuesday.

The center holds a new adult detention facility, juvenile detention facility, criminal court building, prosecutor’s office, and sheriff's office in about a million square feet.

"It's taken 10 years to get here," said Warren County Executive Warren Evans. "I think we’re on the right track."

In 2011 construction on a new jail started near the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. But a few years later construction on a partially built jail was halted and slapped with the "jail fail" nickname because it went way over budget and lawsuits ensued.

A new plan materialized and now the Criminal Justice Center is a reality and open to the public. One added component - it meant prisoners had to be transported there.

"It was so quiet in doing it that the residents didn’t know," said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. "Nobody was upset they were safe. Our inmates didn’t cause a problem."

But there were still concerns, And some residents like Patricia who live near the new center have concerns about prisoners being lodged there.

She took a tour of the site on Tuesday and says her fears have subsided.

"I feel more secure being inside seeing it and you have security outside too," she said.



Parking will be free an improvement over Frank Murphy Hall of Justice and the Third Judicial Circuit Criminal Division at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center will include nearly 30 courtrooms. Public Wi-Fi access is available throughout the building.

There are also video cameras adding extra security.

"We have cameras all over the building and all over the complex some 2,000 cameras or so," Washington said.

Attorneys are also weighing in on the new center.

"Overall I think it’s fantastic," said Darnell Barton. "I started out at Frank Murphy (Hall of Justice) and to come over here is like a graduation moment."



