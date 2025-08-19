New 'Women Preferences' let Uber riders, drivers select ahead of time

The Brief Uber has started an experimental Women Preferences option for driver and riders. It allows either one to request a woman, for safety reasons. Detroit is only one of three cities in the US to try the program.



It’s a first for Detroit and it could be a game-changer for women who ride or drive with Uber.

The backstory:

Now, women can choose to be matched only with other women, thanks to a new safety feature called Women Preferences.

Detroit is one of just three cities in the entire country testing it. Uber says it’s about more control, more comfort and most of all, more safety.

But nearly a week in how’s it actually working on the streets of Detroit? Taniesha Cordell checked it out first-hand.

"It’s 'Mama Liesel’s Flying Fiat,'" quipped driver Liesel Letzmann.

FOX 2: "Well, what do you think about (this change)?"

"You know I grew up in the city, and there are certain things that you learn growing up in Detroit that you have to be cautious, and you have to be careful," Letzmann said. "So I don’t drive at night because of that. But I like having an option where as a driver, I can literally just turn it on and say, women passengers only."

FOX 2: "How often have you used that setting?"

"I haven’t yet, just because with the long daylight and all of that, I haven’t had to worry about it but definitely in the fall and once daylight savings hits.

"I look forward to pushing that button."

Letzmann said that she has seen an increase in female customers requesting her.

"It definitely seems to be a higher percentage of female riders than I’ve typically had in the last few weeks, so I think it’s definitely working already," she said.

Letzmann said that the option has brought a feeling of unity.

"The big thing that I notice with women passengers, is they always make a point when they get out of the car to say ‘Stay safe out here,’" she said. "And I think everybody’s kind of keeping an eye out on everybody else at least in the lady circles."

As a veteran Uber driver, she said there have been some tense moments with passengers she was wary of.

"(There were) definitely times where I was a little more aware of the passenger in the backseat," she said.

As Letzmann drove us around, she showed off her playlist by request and talked about the other Uber safety features she can use.

Options include ride recording, ride tracking and a safety agent she can call.

But she says the Women’s Preference setting is a big next step.

"I’m really glad that it is happening," she said.

The Source: Information for this story is from Uber and an interview with a female driver, Liesel Letzmann.



