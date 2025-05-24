New York man guilty of hate crime threat against Dana Nessel

A New York man pleaded guilty this week, to a federal crime for threatening Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. and Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, on October 21, 2023, Nessel posted to her X account a photograph of herself and her friend who had been murdered that day. Along with the photograph, Nessel described her friend’s faith and contributions to the community and expressed grief and shock about the murder. The next day, Kevin Delgado, 40, of Bayside, New York, posted a threatening reply to Nessel’s post.

Delgado pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. Delgado admitted that he threatened her because of her religion and her perceived sexual orientation.

"The federal government is dedicated to protecting all Americans against threats of violence. Everyone person has equal dignity, and our office will tirelessly work to protect them. And public officials must be free to exercise their office without fear," U.S. Attorney Gorgon said.

"Threatening public officials is both illegal and unacceptable. The hateful comments made by Mr. Delgado online were especially outrageous," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable those who make these dangerous and harmful threats against officials dedicated to serving and protecting our communities."

Delgado will be sentenced by United States District Court Judge Nancy G. Edmunds on September 22. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 5 years’ imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances Lee Carlson.