The next Michigan governor - there's no shortage of contenders, says Lansing insider

Since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is unable to run in 2026, it's a rare opportunity for would be-governors to ponder a bid and the list of contenders is long.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan flirted with running for governor in 2018 at the same time then-candidate Whitmer was running around the state campaigning.

Now the mayor teases that he will have something to say about his future next week.

"I'll have an announcement next week on my plans," he said.

He is expected to stay out of the next Detroit mayoral race, but he is not expected to announce he is running for governor, although lots of insiders say he is.

Here is the roster of those on the speculation list in our town, starting with the Republicans possibly in play.

Former GOP nominee for governor Tudor Dixon headlines the Republicans.

Former gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke.

Former gubernatorial and presidential candidate Perry Johnson.

Dick Devos - who lost to Jennifer Granholm in 2006.

US Congressman Pete Hoekstra (R-2nd District).

Michigan Senate GOP leader Aric Nesbitt.

MIke Rogers - former US Rep and recent Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

US Rep. John James, recently reelected to his seat in Congress.

Former US Rep. Peter Meijer.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, former secretary of state and US Rep.

On the Democrat side, the list of contenders is just as long.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson (newly reelected).

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg - as the former presidential candidate now lives in Traverse City.

And if anybody else wants on the list to replace Whitmer, Tim Skubick wouldn't mind being contacted.