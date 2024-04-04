As downtown Detroit's transformation into the host venue for the NFL Draft continues, so will travel around the city as more road closures are put in place.

Public street closures will take place in seven phases before the draft begins at the end of April.

By the end of the month, getting around Detroit will be tough for anyone traveling in a vehicle. Residents can expect street closures stretching from the river front all the way to the I-75 service drive at Woodward Avenue.

The number of closures will increase as the build-out for the draft grows.

It's an exciting time for the city, its deputy chief officer of operations told FOX 2 earlier this week. The opportunity to host hundreds of thousands of people will boost tourism while showing off the city to the world.

Phase 1 of road closures went into effect in late March and included part of Randolph Street, Farmers Street, Monroe Street, Bates Street, and a portion of Cadillac Square. Those roads will be closed until April 7, according to the city's schedule.

Phase 2 will commence on April 8 at 9 a.m. The closures will be for Campus Martius and Cadillac Square.

The city announced on Thursday the closures will be in effect until May 5 at midnight. They include:

Northbound Woodward Avenue from Congress Street to State Street

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

See the full schedule of closures below.