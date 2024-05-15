Gordie Howe Bridge nearly done • Riverfront Conservancy CFO on leave • Police raid in Detroit

There are just 85 feet left to finish at the Gordie Howe International Bridge — getting ready to close the gap between Michigan and Canada.

The bridge cost $6.1 billion and will span 1.5 miles in total — at least half a mile of that is suspended above the Detroit River.

"Really, it’s been so exciting to watch this project and watch these segments be added and get closer and closer," said Heather Grondin, chief of relations of Detroit Bridge Authority. "As we close that connection it’s very exciting for everyone."

It will also connect I-75 to Highway 401 in Ontario, creating a new main artery from the US to Canada.

"The movement of trade through this corridor is the very reason we’re building this bridge," she said. "To ensure that trade can move as efficiently and effectively between Ontario and Michigan."

The last two sections of the bridge are expected to be installed within four to six weeks, and don't worry about the ends of the bridge lining up — these engineers are on top of it.

"There’s been no more than 100-150 millimeters of deviation as they were coming. they were targeting each other all the way across," said David Henderson, CEO of Bridging North America.

Once the connection is complete, the celebration won't last long — there will still be about a year’s work to be done including internal maintenance, fire protection, communications, electrical work — and beyond.

"And the bridge itself is just one of four mega projects for the whole program," Henderson said. "We’ve got the I-75 interchange. we’ve got the points of entry for the us and Canadian sides. But the bridge is the focal point."

The towers are 722 feet in the air - that’s about how tall the Renaissance Center is.

FOX 2: "What’s it like working so high up?"

"To be honest I was afraid of heights when I first came out," said Jayne Griffor, labor Foreman. "I’ve gotten over that. It’s exhilarating being up there. It’s amazing views of the City and Downriver, it’s great."

Griffor is a labor foreman — she and thousands of workers have made steady progress to build what will be the 10th-longest cable-stayed bridge in the world.

"This has been a long day coming, to get up there and to the end and see the Canadian workers," Griffor said. "It’s been a lot of hours of hard work getting there. it’s exciting."

Stunning views of the Detroit River — as construction equipment scurries across the bridge — constantly making progress.

Towering cables still need to be flown up and the final two connecting pieces should be placed within four to six weeks.

"And we anticipate opening the bridge in fall of 2025," said Heather Grondin, Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority. "There will be a little time after construction is completed where we do our final testing ensuring everything is working."

Riverfront Conservancy puts CFO on leave

An investigation is underway into the finances of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and its chief financial officer has been placed on leave amid concerns about the management of the groups money. Michigan State Police have confirmed they are conducting an investigation into the entire organization's finances.

Meanwhile, the conservancy's president released a statement to FOX 2 Tuesday night that it decided to place CFO William Smith on leave, based on the recommendation of a law firm's audit of its management reports.

"I recently became concerned about the accuracy of management reports and financial statements that had been provided to the Board of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy," Board Chairman Matt Cullen said. "After consulting with Board leadership, we moved immediately to order an independent forensic audit by PwC and sought counsel from the Honigman Law Firm and its lead partner for investigations, former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider."

After Honigman's report and placing Smith on leave, the conservancy forwarded its financial records to state police and requested a criminal investigation, the statement included.

Police raid in Detroit

A series of search warrants were executed in metro Detroit on Wednesday morning with tactical units and the Oakland County Sheriff spotted at one home in Detroit around 7 a.m.

Law enforcement wouldn't confirm much, only that it was a multi-jurisdictional operation that was coordinated by the Michigan Attorney General.

In Detroit, sheriff deputies from Oakland County, as well as SWAT units, were seen at a home on Heyden Street, near Eight Mile and Evergreen. Also spotted in the area was Bloomfield Township police officers.

K-9 units were seen outside, while guns were drawn at the home. Officers were also seen checking out a car at a nearby home that didn't have a license plate. While FOX 2 was referred to the AG's office for further comment, we have not heard back. There was also no confirmation if any arrests were made.

Sheriff enforces ‘red flag’ law he vowed not to

Despite previously vowing not to enforce Michigan's recently approved "red flag" gun law, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy was one of the first in the state to use it. This comes after the sheriff previously called the law unconstitutional.

The "red flag" law allows for a person’s guns to be taken away if a court or law enforcement agency thinks they are a threat to themselves or others. "I still have a lot of concerns about the law," Murphy said by phone on Tuesday. "I don’t agree with the law and there’s a lot of reasons for that, but at the end of the day it is the law."

Murphy said he has and will use the Emergency Risk Protection Order to confiscate weapons if it’s one more way to keep people safe. If a family member voices concerns and a judge approves, the person with the guns has a full day to turn them over.

"If someone’s having a meltdown, and they got weapons, I think it’s a good idea to take them if they have a history of violence or background," said Pete Johnson of Livingston County. "If it’s obvious that they’re a threat, and they’ve made verbal and threats online and stuff – yeah I think it’s totally, totally there."

Billboard warning of fentanyl poisoning on M-59

Fentanyl remains one of the most dangerous drugs on the streets, A Macomb Township family is devastated after their 17-year-old son died because of the drug. They have now put up a billboard with their son's picture on it and a message: I didn't want to DIE! I was POISONED. Justice for fentanyl - poisoning victims.

"That's my baby, so much potential. He was so (musically) talented, he said always going to be a star, he knew it," said mom Kimberly Filippelli. "He never doubted it."

Just two days before his 18th birthday, Michael Filippelli took one pill, which happened to be 100% fentanyl, and died in his home. It was February 20, 2023. His father, Mike Filippelli, spoke about the heartbreaking loss.

"Anything can hit you, (like) a song. Something on TV, something you might say, and it's just devastating," he said. The sign is on westbound M-59 near Van Dyke. Mike and Kimberly say it's not a political sign. It's just for awareness.

Miniature poodle named Sage wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show

For a last hurrah, it was a Sage decision.

A miniature poodle named Sage won the top prize Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, in what veteran handler Kaz Hosaka said would be his final time at the United States' most prestigious canine event. After 45 years of competing and two best in show dogs, he plans to retire.

Sage notched the 11th triumph for poodles of various sizes at Westminster; only wire fox terriers have won more. The last miniature poodle to take the trophy was Spice, with Hosaka, in 2002.